Event hears powerful accounts from those suffering with ME

ME AWARENESS: Some of the speakers with representatives from ME Support NI at the event in Black Mountain Shared Space

A POWERFUL panel discussion has taken place in West Belfast to raise awareness around ME.

ME (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis) is a neurological condition that affects approximately 7,800 people across the North, including West Belfast Sinn Féin councillor Siobhán McCallin who was medically retired due to her diagnosis.

The event at Black Mountain Shared Space was organised by charity ME Support Northern Ireland as part of their '12 Days of ME' campaign from May 1-12.

Siobhán was joined on the panel by Sarah Murray, Jim Wilson and Mary Walls, all with ME, and Sarah-Rose, who is the mother of a young daughter with ME.

Speaking after the event, Siobhán McCallin said: "Maith sibh to Sarah, Sara-Rose, Jim and Mary for having the courage to share their stories and journey as ME patients.

"It really was very powerful listening.

"I am also hugely grateful to my friends from at PPR New Script for mental health for coming along with the travelling apothecary. Your solidarity and support means so much to me.

"I also met with Chief Executive of Belfast City Council to see how as a Council we can support people with this cruel and debilitating disease."

Meanwhile, Belfast City Hall was lit up in blue to bring the campaign to a close on Monday to mark International ME Awareness Day.