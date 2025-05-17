Lagmore playpark in line for major refurbishment

WELCOME: Sinn Féin councillor Joe Duffy at the playpark in Lagmore

A PLAYPARK in Lagmore has been approved for a major refurbishment.

Lagmore Activity Park at White Rise is one of four playparks across the city to have been approved for an upgrade under Belfast City Council's Playpark Improvement Programme.

The renovation was given the green light at this month's People and Communities Committee meeting, alongside playparks in Ohio Street (Shankill), Roddens Crescent (Braniel) and Finvoy Street (Lower Newtownards Road).

All proposed playground improvement works will be funded through the Capital Programme within an allocated budget of £580,000.

Sinn Féin councillor Joe Duffy has welcomed the news of the upgrade.

"I welcome that the playground at Whites Rise has been approved tonight under the Belfast City Council playground improvement scheme for new equipment and a general upgrade to make it more inclusive.

"I will continue to lobby to have the park in Mount Eagles included in the next round of funding. We’ll be engaging with officers on a timeline and will keep residents updated with further developments in due course."

The decision of approval by the People and Communities Committee is subject to ratification at June's full Council meeting.