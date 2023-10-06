Council clamping down on pavement parking across the city

BELFAST City Council has passed a motion to tackle pavement parking across the city.

Alliance councillor Tara Brooks brought forward the motion this week, which was seconded by colleague Councillor Sam Nelson.

“This Council notes that inconsiderate pavement parking affects everyone in Belfast, but disproportionately children, people with visual impairments, mobility aid users, neurodiverse people and people with prams or pushchairs," she said.

We want to curb pavement parking and protect people using our footpaths and shared pathways.



"It is essential that the Council plays its full role in reinforcing the message that pavements are for people and it is never acceptable to park in a manner which forces people off a footway and into the road.

"We need to acknowledge the challenges in solving this issue but resolves to work towards stopping vehicles from blocking pavements through inconsiderate or dangerous parking."

The motion called on Belfast City Council to undertake a public information campaign about the negative impacts of pavement parking in its forthcoming communications.

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly said the issue of pavement parking was particularly bad in communities close to the city centre, including her own area of Botanic and nearby Sandy Row, Donegall Pass and the Market.

"Residents in these areas have to put up with commuters using their streets as car parks," she said. "Their streets should be safe for kids to play on and not for cars to be parked. I want to thank Councillor Brooks and Councillor Nelson for bringing forward this motion which I support."

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth said it was "frustrating" that the problematic issue had to be raised in the first place.

Councillor Smyth said it was the responsibility of the Department for Infrastructure and called for the motion to be brought back to Committee for further discussions between Council and the DfI.

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown said pavement parking is "unacceptable" and called out a "complete lack of joint-up enforcement" to tackle it. He called on DfI to work with Belfast City Council on public awareness and enforcement.

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons called on Council officers to think about what planning powers they have to tackle the problems such as bollards.

Councillors agreed to pass the motion, which will be brought to Committee later this month for further discussions.