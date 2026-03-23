BELFAST City Council is asking for feedback from residents, visitors and business representatives on extending Sunday trading hours across the city during periods of high tourist and visitor numbers.

Currently only areas which have designated themselves as ‘holiday resorts’ can give the green light for larger stores (those with floor space of more than 280 square metres) to open at any time on up to 18 Sundays between 1 March and 30 September each year (excluding Easter Sunday).

Belfast is not designated as a ‘holiday resort’ at present – meaning large shops are only currently permitted to open from 1pm to 6pm on Sundays. Smaller stores (those less than 280 square metres) do not have to follow these restrictions and are already free to set their own opening hours.

In July 2025, elected members agreed in principle to introduce the holiday resort designation across the full Belfast council area, subject to public consultation. The consultation is now open for feedback, with views welcome by Wednesday 14 May 2026, via the council’s Your Say Belfast engagement platform at yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk/sunday-openings

Once the consultation closes, all feedback received will be shared with elected members, enabling them to make a final decision on whether to proceed with the holiday resort designation. It is anticipated this will take place by June 2026, meaning Sunday 5 July 2026 would be the first available Sunday that larger retailers would be permitted to open earlier or for longer, while Sunday 27 September 2026 would be the final Sunday available for extended opening. Those wanting to open earlier, or for longer, would be required to notify the council of their chosen dates (up to a maximum of 18 Sundays between 1 March and 30 September each year, as set out in the existing legislation). Stores would then revert to 1pm to 6pm opening only on the remaining Sundays within the year.

The council would maintain a register of shops which want to extend their opening hours, including their address and the dates and times they intend to open for longer.

Councillor Natasha Brennan, Chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “Our council has already indicated its desire to extend and enhance Belfast’s retail and hospitality experience on Sunday mornings to benefit residents, businesses and the increasing numbers of visitors to our city. Extending Sunday opening hours during the ‘holiday period’ (1 March to 30 September) would enable us to compete with other cities, boost visitor and tourism spending, add greater vibrancy to the city and provide additional trading opportunities for retailers.

“Saturday nights are the busiest in the week for hotel stays and currently, our historic St George’s Market is one of the only city centre attractions open on Sunday mornings, so that’s clearly a missed opportunity.

"We also know that the hospitality sector is keen to plan Sunday morning activities to meet demand and city partners are committed to ensuring that the city centre becomes more family friendly. The aim of this consultation is to ensure as many views as possible are captured and taken on board, especially current experiences of Belfast on Sundays, both in the city centre and beyond, and to explore what people would like to see happen to improve our offering.

"We recognise also that Sunday remains an important day for worship and rest for many people, including those working in the retail sector, so we welcome views from faith groups and individuals as part of this consultation.”