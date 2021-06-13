Councillor urges vigilance as scammers target the elderly

DISPICABLE: Cllr Canavan has urged the public to be vigilant after 12 scams were reported recently in which the callers claimed to be a police officer

SINN Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has described the targeting of elderly people by scam callers – some posing as police officers – as "despicable".

Speaking after she raised her concerns about the increase in the number of scam callers with the Policing & Community Safety Partnership, Cllr Canavan said: “The targeting of older and vulnerable people in our society is particularly despicable and there seems to be no new low these people will stoop to.

“At times people are receiving numerous phone calls a day from scammers who don’t care who their victim is."

Councillor Canavan urged the public to be extra vigilant, particularly after recent reports of fraudsters purporting to be police officers scamming elderly people of their savings.

Continuing, she said: “People should never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem.

"Please also remember that police would never ask for cash or valuables to be left at a location for collection.

"I also want to appeal to family members to do all they can to let their loved ones know never to give out their financial details or personal information."

Anyone concerned that they have been a victim of a scam should either report it to the police on the non-emergency number 101 or to Action Fraud via their website or by phoning 0300 123 2040.