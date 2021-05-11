Councillor encourages bilingual street signs applications

CHANGE IN THE AIR: 30 years-plus since the DUP introduced a restrictive policy on Irish street names, residents can now apply for change with ease

A LOCAL councillor has encouraged residents to apply for bilingual street signs following the implementation of a new Belfast City Council signage policy.

Last Tuesday’s council meeting saw councillors ratify a change that has undone policy implemented by unionists in the 1980s, which made the installation of Irish language street signs more difficult.

Previous policy required 33 per cent of the eligible electorate in a Belfast street to sign a petition to begin the process, with a two-thirds majority required for a bilingual street sign to be erected.

Non-returned letters and ‘Don’t Care’ responses were previously considered as votes against.

The new policy will allow for a consultation on erection of a bilingual street sign to begin following an expression of interest by at least one resident or councillor.

A percentage of 15 per cent of residents is required to carry the change.



Sinn Féin Councillor Séanna Walsh, who has long campaigned for a policy change, has urged residents to apply for a bilingual street sign.



“We’re now asking you to take ownership of this initiative and to start the process,” he said.



“All it takes is one person to get the whole thing started.”