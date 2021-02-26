Councillor hits out at Department's response to subsiding manholes in Andytown

A West Belfast councillor has hit out at the Department for Infrastructure after it advised members of the public to contact utility companies to report any damage to their manhole covers.



It comes after the Andersonstown News reported last week that residents living along the Andersonstown Road had complained that several manholes had subsided on the road which had just been resurfaced three years ago in readiness for the new Glider service.



Keen cyclists Brian Holmes warned that the road wasn’t safe for cyclists.



“Especially now during lockdown," he told us, "a lot more people have taken up cycling and for new cyclists out on the roads this is a major problem."



When contacted this week about the damage to the road, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said the last inspection of the Andersonstown Road took place on 2 and 3 February "when any defects the Department has maintenance responsibility for, and that met the intervention level, were issued for repair".

SLIP SLIDING AWAY: The road was resurfaced three years ago

The spokesperson added: “Maintenance of inspection chamber covers is the responsibility of the owning utility. However, as part of the above inspection regime the Department will report defects like those pictured to the relevant company for repair.”



“The public can also report these at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/information-and-services/travel-transport-and-roads/problems-roads-and-streets.”



That response drew criticism from Andersonstown Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe who pointed out that “residents can’t be expected to know which authority or statutory body has responsibility for a particular road or chamber cover.”



“They just want to see the work carried out,” she added.



“I will be speaking to the various authorities to hold them to account for the swift repair of these potholes, chamber covers.”





SAFETY FIRST: Cllr Áine McCabe

Cllr McCabe also added that this week she had taken part in a meeting with West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and others, organised by the West Belfast Partnership Board, regarding safe West Belfast cycle routes.



“West Belfast has for too long been neglected regarding investment in our infrastructure for safe cycle routes. That needs to change. DFI need to step up and listen to the West Belfast community,” she said.



“As I have previously stated, road safety in general is an imperative for us all – be that for pedestrians, cyclists or motorists.”

