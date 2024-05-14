Man threatened Glider worker with a Stanley knife

ATTACK: The Glider worker was threatened with a Stanley knife last Friday evening

A MAN in his 60s was arrested after a Glider worker was threatened with a Stanley knife in West Belfast.

The man was detained after the reported assault in the Divis Street area on Friday evening. He was later released on bail.

The PSNI said: “A report was received shortly after 9.30pm that a man who had been travelling on a Glider became aggressive towards a male staff member, before lunging at him with a Stanley knife, and threatening him.

“The suspect, who is aged in his 60s, was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.”

Police later said the suspect was released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Any assault is completely unacceptable, but an attack on a member of staff who is assisting the local community is absolutely abhorrent.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1857 10/05/24.”