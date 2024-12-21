Tonight's Kneecap concert dedicated to Gearóid Ó Cairealláin

TRIBUTE: Kneecap have dedicated tonight's concert to Gearóid Ó Cairealláin who is the father of the band's Naoise, right

TONIGHT'S sold-out Kneecap concert at Belfast's SSE Arena will be a tribute to Gearoíd Ó Cairealláin, who passed away last night.

The Irish language stalwart (67), who was behind some of Belfast's most important language and cultural initiatives, is the father of Kneecap's Naoise – aka Mógái Bap.

Gearóid Ó Cairealláin who passed away last night

Posting on X the band said: "Gearóid Ó Cairealláin, father of Móglái Bap passed away last night. He was an Irish language revolutionary, community activist, loving father, husband and an inspiration to many. We are heartbroken.

"Tonight's concert at the SSE arena will be the largest Irish language gig in the city's history. Nothing would have made him prouder. Tonight is for him.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

The rappers announced yesterday that the gig had sold out with 9,200 tickets bought.

Meanwhile, Conradh na Gaeilge have paid tribute to Mr Ó Cairealláin who was the language organisation's former president.

Current President of Conradh na Gaeilge, Paula Melvin, said: “On behalf of Conradh na Gaeilge, our Coiste Gnó, our members, branches and staff, I wish to send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Gearóid, to Bríd, Ainle, Cairbre, and Naoise, and to the Irish language community in Belfast, of which Gearóid was such a loved and cherished figure.

"There can be no denying the incredible influence and impact Gearóid had on the Irish language movement, not only in Belfast, but throughout the country. He leaves behind him an undeniable legacy that will be an immense source of inspiration for us all throughout the future. Go raibh míle maith agat, a Ghearóid agus suaimhneas síoraí ort."

Conradh na Gaeilge advocacy manager, Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, added: “We have lost a giant, a leader, a great pioneer and activist of the Irish language movement, Gearóid Ó Cairealláin.

"The Irish language community in Belfast will be thinking of the incredible contributions of Gearóid over the coming days, weeks and months. Today, our thoughts are with Gearóid’s family and friends. Gearóid encapsulated the ‘Ná hAbair é, Déan é' drive and passion that led to the birth and development of so many transformational projects and campaigns in Belfast.

"He was, in many ways, the great architect of the modern revival, and the Irish language community as we know it today would simply not be here were it not for Gearóid and his colleagues. Lá, An Chultúrlann, Aisling Ghéar, Raidió Fáilte, Preas an Phobail, Coláiste Feirste are only a handful of the immeasurable cornerstones Gearóid laid during his life, amongst countless other campaigns and contributions.

"Gearóid was resolute in his drive for language rights and equality, and tirelessly challenged the state and authorities for Irish language services. We must now seek to continue that activism in honour of our friend, Gearóid Ó Cairealláin."