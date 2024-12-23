Protest hears calls to re-instate bus services to Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore

PROTESTORS have called on Translink to re-instate two bus services which no longer serve residents in Twinbrook, Lagmore and Poleglass.

Both the 10J and 10K services had been extended a number of years ago to serve the Colin area. However, earlier this year Translink announced that both services would terminate at Glencolin on the Glen Road.

The 10J services goes through the Falls Road, Whiterock, Upper Springfield Road, Monagh by-pass and ends at Glencolin on the Glen Road. The 10K service serves the Springfield Road and also terminates at Glencolin.

Translink said that the model did not work, hence the return to the previous version of the 10J and 10K.

Members of the Workers' Party held a protest outside the Translink depot on the Falls Road calling for the service to be reinstated.

Ursula Meighan from the party said: "Following Minister O’Dowd’s statement in the Assembly calling for people not to bring cars into the city to ease traffic congestion I am calling on him to ensure the above bus routes are reinstated immediately.

"Because the 10K and the 10J no longer goes the full way to these three working class estates, residents are forced to use taxis which they cannot afford and also adds to the traffic congestion in the city centre.

"The residents of these estates are dependent on public transport. Translink's claims that these services didn’t work are ridiculous.

"When Translink said the original service didn’t work, what they really meant was the service was not profitable for them.

"Public transport is as much about social cohesion as it is about travelling to and from work, shopping, hospital appointments or other activities."