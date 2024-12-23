President Higgins' tribute to Gearóid with funeral to take place on Christmas Eve

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has described the late Gearóid Ó Cairealláin as a "major figure in the Irish language movement".

The Irish language stalwart (67), who was behind some of Belfast's most important language and cultural initiatives, passed away on Friday evening.

Gearóid was the former president of Irish language advocacy group Conradh na Gaeilge and instrumental in setting up several projects including Raidió Fáilte and Coláiste Feirste.

In a tribute, President Higgins said: "A major figure in the Irish language movement, Gearóid Ó Cairealláin’s death is a great loss for all those who work for the use of the Irish language: its rights, its literature, and its place in the daily life of people.

"He served as President of Conradh na Gaeilge, but his contribution was much wider than that.

"Sabina and I send our sympathy to his family, including his sons Ainle, Cairbre and Naoise."

Also paying tribute to Gearóid SDLP leader Claire Hanna said: "He was a clever, energetic, creative, person who devoted his life to the promotion of the Irish language. He promoted a vast number of projects to achieve his vision. His death is a loss to the Irish language community and far beyond that."

Gearóid is survived by his wife Bríd Ó Gallchoir, sons Ainle, Cairbre, Naoise, mum Theresa, and siblings Marie, Anthony, Martin, Claire, and Cristín.

His funeral will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) with Requiem Mass in St Peter’s Cathedral on the Falls Road at 10am.