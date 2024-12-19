Teenager arrested after car crashes into wall of dentist surgery on Falls Road

A MALE teenager has been arrested after a car crashed into the wall of a dental surgery in West Belfast.

The incident happened at around 2.08am on Thursday morning at McHugh Dental Care on the Falls Road.

One teenage girl received medical treatment at the scene for a facial injury before being transported to hospital.

Following the collision a male in his late teens was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit, and failing to stop, remain and report a collision. He was subsequently bailed to allow for further enquiries

Sergeant Costley said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who has any information which may assist to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 93 of 19/12/24.”

A notice on the dentist premises read: “Apologies!! Due to a car crashing into the building last night, the practice will remain closed today.

"We will be in contact with all patients today.”