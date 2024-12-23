Pub-goers urged to be vigilant over drink spiking and pink cocaine

AWARENESS CAMPAIGN: Michael George from Upper Andersonstown Community Forum with John Bradley from Felons Club

WEST Belfast pub and club-goers are being asked to be vigilant around drink spiking and the dangers of pink cocaine over the festive period.

Upper Springfield Development Trust, together with the Executive Office Communities in Transition programme have been working in partnership with Falls Residents Association, Blackie River Community Group, Tullymore and Mount Eagles community groups to run an awareness campaign.

The campaign focus on an increase in drink spiking at this time of year and a new lethal cocktail of drugs known as pink cocaine.

The drugs most commonly found in pink cocaine include Methamphetamine, Ketamine, a Dissociative Anaesthetic with Hallucinogenic effects and MDMA as well as Benzodiazepines, Crack and Caffeine.

The dangers of a mixture of several different substances is that each batch is different and a person does not know how their body will react to it each time.

Michael Donnelly, from Upper Springfield Development Trust said: "This is a pro-active awareness campaign of dangers of drugs over Christmas period.

"We had a stall in Kennedy Centre and gave out leaflets and spiking test strips and bottle protectors.

"We want people to have a good time but stay safe at the same time over the Christmas period."

Michael George, from Upper Andersonstown Community Forum has been visiting pubs and clubs around West Belfast to spread awareness of the dangers of drink spiking and the dangers of pink cocaine.

"Most people will be out to enjoy the festive season but others will be out to make money from selling drugs and they don’t care about the potential serious consequences," he added.

"I am urging people to be vigilant and to look out for others."