Bold new dark comedy play takes aim at murals

A NEW play, directed by a North Belfast man that takes aim at paramilitary murals in the city is set to debut next month.

'Flags and Emblems' written by Andrew McNeill and directed by Thomas Pollock is coming to the Sanctuary Theatre at the start of July.

Set in modern-day Belfast, the play follows an art student’s desperate attempts to stop the painting of a paramilitary mural on his house.

A sharp knock at the door awakens Liam from his latest hangover. Enter head of the local 'community association', Bob, who presents his plans to paint a new paramilitary mural on the wall of Liam’s end-terrace house. Liking to consult the residents in the process, Liam is given a choice from a list of progressively more violent and controversial designs.

Offended and terrified, Liam tries to veto each concept on its artistic merits alone, while struggling to keep his Catholic heritage hidden from an increasingly suspicious Bob.

Through a darkly comedic lens, Flags and Emblems explores the legacy of conflict in the North, as well as how the glorification of violence continues to linger in plain sight.

Studying film at Ulster University and directing at Montana State University, Thomas Pollock has since worked as a director in film, music video and theatre.

Director, Thomas Pollock

He is in the final stage of production for his feature-length directorial debut, Rozkvet, for which he also serves as a producer.

His previously produced feature film, The Unholylands, premiered at the Belfast Film Festival in 2024, and is due to have a limited theatrical release in local cinemas. Additionally, he is set to direct crime-thriller feature film, One for Sorrow, and recently completed a feature concept scene with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Despite his film background, Thomas is no stranger to theatre. In 2019, he directed one of two one-act plays comprising A Hitchcockian Evening at the Accidental Theatre, Belfast. Both performances sold out and were well-received by local media.

Speaking about Flags and Emblems, Thomas said: "It has been a pleasure working with Andrew, Richard and Saorlaoíth on bringing this bold and frankly hilarious show to the stage.

"For me, what is at the core of this story is addressing the importance of reflecting on culture and identity without taking everything so seriously.

"Comedy helps disarm and allows for more open discussion on topics such as what Flags and Emblems explores, which at its root asks us the question of why is it certain aspects of our history and identity are given their importance?

"What makes it such a contentious topic and where does that leave us moving forward?

"I believe it is important to ask these questions in artistic endeavours and it doesn’t have to be sombre.

Flags and Emblems as a whole blends the likes of physical comedy and scenarios as you would see in something like Fawlty Towers with political humour in a way I think people will get a big laugh out of. And in today’s climate, I think we could all use that."

Flags and Emblems will be performed from July 2-5 at The Sanctuary Theatre, 1a Castlereagh Street, Belfast, BT5 4NE.

All performances are at 7.30 pm and tickets are priced £16.

Tickets are on sale now here.