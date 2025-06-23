Ligoniel Healthy Living Centre delivers programme to support people with chronic pain

SUPPORT: The Better Days programme at Ligoniel Healthy Living Centre with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt

LIGONIEL Healthy Living Centre have celebrated the completion of a programme offering support to people with chronic pain.

The Better Days programme was delivered in the North Belfast area by the Ligoniel Healthy Living Centre in Wolfhill.

The programme is designed to improve the mental health and understanding of those who suffer from pain. The programme is facilitated by health trainers and staff across the network experienced in supporting people who live with chronic pain.

Manager Maria Burke said: "It is an excellent programme which has changed and improved the lives of many people who struggle with chronic pain and would recommend it to others who live with chronic pain.

"Ligoniel Healthy Living Centre has been successfully delivering the Better Days programme for several years and the retention and progression routes for participants has been a life-changing experience and for many, an outlet for new friendship groups.

"We were delighted to facilitate the programme and are privileged in gaining invaluable insight into people’s daily challenges, navigating better days through chronic pain."