St Genevieve’s pupils will 'accomplish amazing things in life'

WEST Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly has visited St Genevieve’s High School for the school's prize-giving event.

The Sinn Féin representative was invited as special guest for the school's senior-prize day.

“I was delighted to visit senior pupils in St Genevieve’s at their prize giving event to celebrate their achievements across the past year," she said.

“The room was brimming with talent, success and creativity, and this is testament to the hard work which goes on behind the scenes here, including teacher and parent support.

“The school’s motto – ‘Realising potential, together’ – is a powerful message explaining what can be achieved by working together in common cause.

“Building the best future for our young people and ensuring they have first-class opportunities to thrive and prosper on our island is a priority for me and my party.

“It was a pleasure to visit St Genevieve’s and I want to thank them for welcoming me, and also commend the pupils, teachers and parents.

“I have no doubt these young people will go on to accomplish some amazing things in life, and I wish them every success in doing so.”