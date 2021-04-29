Councillor welcomes commitment to ban conversion therapy

SINN FÉIN councillor Claire Canavan has said so-called conversion therapies and anti-equality views should be consigned to history.



Speaking after the Assembly voted in favour of a motion that called for a commitment to bring forward legislation to ban it, the West Belfast representative said it's "time to ban conversion therapies and to stand against hate".



“The archaic practice of conversion therapy seeks to de-normalise and completely eradicate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression," she said.



“It is absolutely insulting and causes huge hurt to tell any human being that they to be ‘fixed’ or ‘cured’.

“Conversion therapy is rooted in intolerance and bigotry.”

PROTEST: Campaign groups say that the therapy is damaging to mental health



Following the debate, Communities Minister Dierdre Hargey said: “So called 'conversion therapy' has no place in society. I know how huge the hurt and damage can be to people when they are told they need to be fixed or cured.



“We have heard that hurt again from people in recent days. This language and behaviour is unacceptable and should not be tolerated - it will not be included in any proposals put forward by my Department. We need to accept people for who they are and this is what I will ensure we do.



“To ensure the protection of our LGBTQI+ community, my department has taken the lead on this policy area. We need to get this policy right."

Minister Hargey said officials had begun policy work to inform the drafting of the proposed legislation.



“Just as importantly, we need to consider how we can help and support those who have been most impacted and how we can start to repair the damage so called conversion therapy has done," she added. "We can provide a rights-based approach framed within an International Human Rights framework. I look forward to working with everyone to bring this ban into reality. I will work to ensure we bring this forward in the right way. We need to ensure the legislation is robust in protecting those we wish to protect.”