Councillors defer vote on greenway plan for Mackie's site

COUNCILLORS have deferred a vote on a revised plan for a controversial community greenway on the former Mackie's site in West Belfast.

On Tuesday, Belfast City Council's Planning Committee was due to vote on an amended plan for the Forth Meadow Greenway, which campaigners say will scupper chances for social homes on the site.

Last month, the High Court quashed an "unlawful" decision taken in 2021, to allow the use of the site as part the new 12 kilometre route connecting parks and open spaces from North and West Belfast.

The case, taken by a campaigner from the Take Back the City Coalition, found that the plan breached the Council's own planning policy set out in its Belfast Urban Area Plan (BUAP).

BUAP zones the 25-acre Mackie's site for economic development purposes, which would allow for the building of social homes.

Objectors were due to speak against a revised plan for the greenway at Tuesday's planning committee. However, Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett proposed deferring a vote on the plan to allow objectors more time to prepare.

Ahead of the meeting, the Take Back the City Coalition had written to councillors to urge them to reject the plan for the site, which sits on the peace line.

"This plan is from a bygone era, developed in dialogue with select 'community stakeholders' under the promise of time-bound European Peace IV funds," the letter states.

"It will embed sectarian division into the future of Belfast for generations and sterilise the site against any potential housing development."

The group described the Council's plan as "short term, sectarian and unsustainable."

In its report, Belfast City Council informed councillors that it had conceded the High Court challenge on one "narrow ground", but that it has "considered the wider grounds of challenge contained in the judicial review."

It said the report "undertakes a fresh assessment of the application, having regard to the issues raised in the Judicial Review."