Belfast City Council green-lights legal action over Mullaghglass dump

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed the cross-party support for his motion calling on Belfast City Council to take legal action against the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) over its handling of the Mullaghglass Landfill site.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker said the solidarity from all parties was welcomed.



“Secondly, to have Belfast City Council take what I would deem to be drastic action against the site operators and the NIEA shows the failings that we have had over the last number of years.



“I am hoping that this will spark some action as over the past number of days, the odour has been horrendous. It is so strong and it is not a way to be living our lives. It shouldn’t have had to go this far and I am hoping that families living in the Colin area will soon get some relief from the odour.”

Our petition demanding the immediate closure of the non-compliant #Mullaghglass land fill site has been signed 1,717 times!



Thanks for all your support – please keep sharing to raise awareness#aware#Belfast#NorthernIreland#environment#pollution https://t.co/pNEzQoidXm — Mairèad 🌈 ☘ (@maireadc_2010) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, SDLP Councillor Brian Heading has described the legal action as “the last chance for Poots”.



He told the Andersonstown News that an SDLP delegation will meet with DAERA Minster Edwin Poots on April 20 to demand the reasons why his department has failed on the Mullaghglass landfill site.



Cllr Heading said: “I and other SDLP representatives will be meeting Minster Poots which is timely following the Belfast City Council motion to take legal action against the NIEA.



“It is clear allowing for landfill sites near residential areas has the potential to cause a nuisance with regard to smell and traffic. The company running the site has failed to comply with operating conditions, in particular it must not put at risk or become a nuisance to people.



“There are literally millions of pounds invested in buying and building homes. This landfill site and its ongoing problems are reducing the value of property in the area. Minister Poots needs to authorise his Department to take over the site and resolve the problems.”