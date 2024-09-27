CRASH Services drives staff development with promotions

CRASH Services, Northern Ireland's leading accident management company, has proudly recognised the dedication and hard work of several team members through a series of recent promotions, as part of their ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and fostering career growth.

Over the past few months, 12 team members were promoted, including four from the Belfast office. Promotions include Chris Harte to Fleet & Transport Manager, Chloe Pickering to Senior Claims Handler, David Irwin to Fleet & Transport Team Leader, and Adam Brown to Valeter Supervisor.

Speaking about the recent promotions Jonathan McKeown, CEO of CRASH Services, commented: “Our team is the foundation of CRASH Services, and we are deeply committed to providing the training and development they need to thrive. This not only enhances our ability to offer outstanding service to our customers but also provides our staff with opportunities to advance their careers. These promotions are a testament to the contributions of these individuals and their unwavering commitment to our Core Values – Compassionate, Respectful, Appreciative, Skilful, Honourable. We are proud to see them embody these values in everything they do.”

Recently appointed Fleet & Transport Manager, Chris Harte added “I have worked for CRASH for the past 11 years in various roles throughout the company including accounts and out-of-hours claims. This varied experience has broadened my skill set, equipping me for this new role. I’m enjoying the hands-on experience with the Fleet and Transport Team, learning new facets of the business, and building relationships with our external partners and suppliers to ensure we continue delivering the best customer service to those involved in accidents."

CRASH Services, established in 1996, is Northern Ireland's largest accident management company, dedicated to getting motorists back on the road quickly after an accident. They offer a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle recovery, repairs at your chosen garage, replacement vehicles, and legal and medical assistance. Their services come at no cost to motorists, as all expenses are recovered from insurers.

For more information, contact 028 9066 0244 or visit www.crashservices.com

