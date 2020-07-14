Cultúrlann comes storming back from lockdown with virtual harvest of August events

Irish language arts centre, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich is roaring back into action from a three-month lockdown with an exciting series of events.

“We are delighted to present our summer programme with events and courses in abundance as we gear up for the indigenous festival of Lúnasa,” said director Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin.

“There will be an Aisling Óg virtual summer scheme with plenty of activities to develop and nurture young creative skills.

“We are delighted to once again be part of Féile an Phobail, the biggest community festival in Ireland with fantastic music sessions courtesy of the super talented Zoe Conway and John McIntyre and the musical gem, Emma Ní Fhíoruisce not to mention our live concert which will welcome the Lúnasa festival kicking off at 8:30pm Friday the 31st July.”

The concert will be streamed on Cultúrlann’s Facebook and YouTube in celebration of Celtic festival Lúnasa with the best musicians from home and abroad.

We will also whoop with delight as fringe festival, Liú Lúnasa returns in a virtual capacity with a three day Intensive Course, an energetic concert, a panel discussion and flagship event, the Slam poetry with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

And the Cultúrlann extravaganza has been given the thumb-up by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

“It is fitting that an award-winning organisation like Cultúrlann which is at the heart of the community in west Belfast and serves as a custodian of our language, arts and culture is celebrating Lúnasa with its programming,” she said.

Seanfhocal an Lae 🗣

An té a bhíonn thuas óltar deoch air. / When you're up, they drink to you. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/C2KKgojI71 — Cultúrlann (@Culturlann) July 14, 2020

“And what a harvest of talent is on offer – music, literature, art, Irish classes, and storytelling. We are living in very different times but what the COVID-19 pandemic has shown me is that while art and cultural centres may not have foreseen the impact of this virus, they have shown tremendous flexibility, commitment and resilience to not only deal with it, but to continue operating, albeit in a completely different landscape than what we are all used to.”

For more details, visit the Cultúrlann website.