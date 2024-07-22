Man stabbed and woman pushed down stairs during Twinbrook burglary

A MAN was stabbed and a woman pushed down the stairs during an aggravated burglary in West Belfast.

Shortly before 3:10am on Sunday, it was reported that a man and a woman armed with a knife and a baton entered a property in Gardenmore Walk in Twinbrook.

Police said a male occupant aged in his 20s was stabbed and received puncture wounds, that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A woman in her 20s also inside the property was pushed down the stairs during the incident. A number of windows of the property were also damaged during the incident.

A 48-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of related offences will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 48-year-old man has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH), two counts of criminal damage and attempted GBH with intent

The 25-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit GBH, criminal damage and attempted GBH with intent.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 272 21/07/24.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”