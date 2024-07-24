Sinister graffiti threatens to shoot workmen repairing Welcome Organisation after arson attack

A MAN has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a West Belfast homeless organisation.

Significant damage was caused to the Welcome Organisation premises in Townsend Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, a Volkswagen Golf was rammed against the shutters and set alight. The driver ran from the scene and entry was not gained to the building.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of arson and related offences.

He remains in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, sinister graffiti has appeared overnight in the Divis area, stating: "Any workmen repairing Welcome Centre will be shot."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently investigating after graffiti was daubed on a wall in the West Belfast area.

“Shortly after 1.20am this morning, Wednesday July 24, police received a report that graffiti of a threatening nature had been sprayed onto a wall in the Milford Close area.

"Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to make contact with police on 101.”

A cyclist takes in the sinister graffiti on Wednesday morning

In response to the recent threats made against the Welcome Organisation, Jude Whyte, Chairperson of the Welcome Organisation said: “Our primary concern following this threat to the work of the Welcome Organisation is the safety of our staff and service users.



"As an emergency measure, we are looking to make alternative arrangements off-site for our drop-in services with partners in Belfast City Centre to ensure that we can provide the vital support we know that service users need in Belfast.



"We are continuing to explore our options with statutory and voluntary partners to ensure the future of our drop-in services for people in need.

"The rest of our services including outreach, accommodation based services and floating support continue to operate as normal.



"It is important that contractors are able to access the building so that the necessary works can be completed to secure the building. It is vital that they are able to do this without fear of violence or intimidation.



"We will do our utmost to support people experiencing homelessness in the days, weeks and months to come.



"We are grateful for the support of many people from all walks of life across the city in recent days.



"We continue to work to find alternative arrangements for the public to drop off much needed donations.”

Last August the Welcome Organisation called on local residents to "come and talk to us" about their concerns after protestors called for the relocation of the centre over allegations of drug use by some service users. The protest had been organised by the IRSP.

Condemning the graffiti People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “These disgraceful threats are a damning indication of the anti-working class mindset of those who attacked the Welcome Centre.

“After attacking a local charity and vulnerable homeless people, these bully boys are now threatening to shoot workers carrying out the repairs.

Surveying the damage after arriving for work on Tuesday morning

“Deprived areas like West Belfast are at the sharpest end of the housing crisis and all of the problems that come with it. Not only do we need more homeless outreach services, we are also in desperate need of new mental health and rehab facilities."

He added: “If the mindless perpetrators of the attacks on the Welcome Centre think we can intimidate, shoot, or threaten our way out of the social problems working class communities face then they are sorely mistaken. Policing, whether by the PSNI or by armed gangs, are no solution to these crises."