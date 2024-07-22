Three people hospitalised after Grosvenor Road collision

THREE people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision in West Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:50pm, it was reported that a police vehicle and a car were involved in the collision at the Grosvenor Road area.

Two officers, and the male driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time

Inspector Hamilton added: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision are continuing, and we would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who might have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1007 of 21/07/24.”