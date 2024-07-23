MLA hits out after UDA flags go up at new housing development

"INTIMIDATION": Loyalist paramilitary flags erected at new housing development in Gray's Lane

LOYALISTS who erected paramilitary flags at a new housing development in North Belfast have been accused of a "provocative act of intimidation".

UDA/UFF flags have been put up at an unoccupied new housing development in Grey's Lane, off the Shore Road.

The flags, bearing the words ‘South East Antrim Brigade’ and ‘Simply the Best’ include images of two automatic rifles along with UDA and UFF crests.

Earlier this year 'locals only' graffiti was scrawled on hoarding in the area.

The 13 Apex Housing Association homes are due to be handed over to tenants next month.

They include six two-bedroom houses and six three-bedroom homes, along with one 'complex needs bungalow'.

“There’s no place for these provocative acts of intimidation at a new housing development," said North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly.

“Housing should be allocated strictly on the basis of need and nobody should be marking out territory through the display of paramilitary flags. These flags should be removed urgently and people should be allowed to live in peace free from sectarian and racist intimidation.”