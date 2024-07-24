IRSP call for Welcome Organisation to be re-located days after arson attack

ATTACK: The building of the Welcome Organisation was targeted earlier this week

THE Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) in the Lower Falls have called for a local homeless organisation to be re-located, just days after an arson attack on its building.

Significant damage was caused to the Welcome Organisation premises in Townsend Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, a Volkswagen Golf was rammed against the shutters and set alight. The driver ran from the scene and entry was not gained to the building.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of arson and related offences. He remains in custody at this time assisting police with their enquiries as the investigation continues.

Sinister graffiti also appeared overnight in the Divis area, stating: "Any workmen repairing Welcome Centre will be shot."

On Wednesday afternoon, the IRSP released a statement claiming that the relationship between the local community and the Welcome Organisation has broken down and called for it to be re-located.

The sinister graffiti that appeared on Wednesday morning

Last August the Welcome Organisation called on local residents to "come and talk to us" about their concerns after protestors called for the relocation of the centre over allegations of drug use by some service users. The protest had been organised by the IRSP.

The IRSP statement said: "Over the past decade, the IRSP in the lower Falls have consistently advocated for dialogue between the local community and the Welcome Centre to facilitate an agreement that would allow the Centre to operate with minimal impact on residents.

"Unfortunately, after years of talks and unmet promises, tensions have escalated over the past year, leading to a breakdown in the relationship between the local community and the Welcome Centre. Residents now demand that the centre be relocated.

"Recent events have been regrettable and it was a situation the IRSP strived to avoid. Over the past few months, the issue has reached a critical boiling point with residents who we have never witnessed as angry with the situation.

"The IRSP is urging Belfast City Council to proactively address the situation by providing the Welcome Centre with a better facility in a more suitable location, enabling it to deliver its essential services with fewer negative effects on local communities.

"The IRSP supports the work of the Welcome Organisation, acknowledging its necessity due to decades of failed socio-economic policies by the local and national governments."

Following Tuesday's attack, the Welcome Organisation said they will continue to work to support the most vulnerable in society.

"This attack is a reflection of the social exclusion faced by service users on a daily basis," a spokesperson said.