Car rammed into homeless charity building on Falls and set alight

ARSON ATTACK: Significant damage has been caused to the building of The Welcome Organisation in Townsend Street

SIGNIFICANT damage has been caused to the building of a West Belfast homeless organisation overnight.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a Volkswagen Golf, which is suspected stolen, was rammed against the shutters of The Welcome Organisation in Townsend Street and set alight. The driver ran from the scene and entry was not gained to the building.

NI Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fire which has caused significant damage to the inside and outside of this section of the building.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey condemned the attack.

“This was a reprehensible and disgraceful attack on a centre which provides services to those in need," he said. “Thankfully no one was injured in an attack which could have caused serious harm.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll also hit out at those behind the attack.

“Last night’s incident was an attack on charity workers, on local volunteers, on the homeless, and on the entire West Belfast community," he said.

“The Welcome Organisation provides a crucial drop-in and outreach service for homeless people, including those sleeping rough. Whoever saw fit to ram a car into the Welcome Centre has only set that important work back, and it is some of the most vulnerable who will suffer the consequences.

Surveying the damage this morning

“This is not the first time the Welcome Organisation has been on the receiving end of such attacks and intimidation. Those responsible have nothing to offer working class communities which have been blighted by poverty, alienation, and homelessness.

“I extend my solidarity to all affected by this horrendous incident, but I am confident that it will not deter the Welcome Organisation from their task.”

An investigation is underway and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 19 23/07/24. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who would have any dash-cam or CCTV footage of the Townsend Road or wider area around this time to get in contact.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.