Residents urge removal of pop-up cycle lanes

TRIAL: The DUP's Christopher Stalford has lobbied for the removal of cycle lane bollards on the Donegall and Dublin roads

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is to carry out a review of a number of "pop-up" cycle lanes which have sparked complaints from residents.

Locals have called for the removal of bollards that have been placed along the cycle lane on the Donegall Road.

They say the bollards are impeding access to their homes, preventing emergency services and delivery drivers from stopping outside.

The bollards, which were initially installed as a temporary measure, have also been installed on the Dublin Road and the Grosvenor Road.

South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford has written to DfI to request the removal of bollards on the Donegall and Dublin roads.

He said: "Residents along the Donegall Road have raised problems with these bollards since they have been installed. When they were put in we were told that it would only be a temporary measure and given the difficulties they are causing the community it is time they are removed."

In a written response, a department official said the pop-up cycle lanes are a pilot project aimed at increasing "the proportion of journeys that are made by walking, cycling and public transports".

The department wrote it has been "monitoring the cycle lanes on an ongoing basis and has been undertaking a review of pop-up cycle lanes".

The review, which is mainly focused on the Dublin and Grosvenor roads, is set to "conclude shortly and will be made available when finalised".

"Lessons learned from the review will be applied to the further development of pop-up cycle lanes including the future of the Donegall Road lanes.

"The department will consider the points that you have raised together with the views of other stakeholders and will make whatever adjustments are required."