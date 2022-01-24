St Mary's University College launch new Donate4Dáithí Jersey

DONATE: Dáithí Mac Gabhann joined St Mary’s University College players Charlie Smyth (Down GAA) and Charlie Shevlin (Armagh LGFA) and Prof Peter Finn to launch the new jersey.

ST Mary's University College have officially launched a Donate4Dáithí jersey to raise awareness of the organ donor register.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his parents, Máirtín and Seph, visited the Falls Road college ahead of their Sigerson Cup game against Dublin City University to launch their specially commissioned Donate4Dáithí St Mary's jersey.

The jersey will carry the Donate4Dáithí logo on the sleeve to help raise awareness of the Organ Donor Register and will be available to purchase from O'Neills.

Launching the jersey, St Mary's Principal, Prof Peter Finn said: “It is important that we ensure our St Mary’s students are aware of the Organ Donor Register and the potential that it has in terms of providing people with a new opportunity in life.

"We are delighted that Dáithí took time to visit the College to meet with our students.”

To find out more about the Organ Donor Register visit the Donate4Dáithí website.