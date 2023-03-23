Dáithí's family receive sectarian letter in the post

THE family of Ballymurphy organ donation campaign champion Dáithí Mac Gabhann have said “hate never wins” after receiving a letter containing “sectarian remarks".

The police have confirmed they are investigating and treating it as a “hate incident".

This month saw life-saving organ donation legislation passed at Westminster, a campaign tirelessly led by the Mac Gabhann family.

Dáithí’s Law, as it is known, was named after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann who has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018. The law which will come into effect on 1 June will introduce a soft opt-out system whereby people will automatically become organ donors unless they state otherwise.

On Wednesday morning, the family received the “hateful hand-written anonymous letter” in the post.

The family said they are “extremely disappointed” and have reported the incident to the police.

"Our family and campaign will not tolerate such behaviour and if it continues, further action will be taken," the family said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a letter received by a family in Ballymurphy this morning.

"The letter contained sectarian remarks and is being dealt with as a hate incident. The recipients of the letter have received appropriate advice from local police.”