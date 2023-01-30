WATCH: Ahead of SoS meeting, Dáithí thanks politicians for signing letter

A BALLYMURPHY child who is waiting on the gift of a new heart has thanked politicians for signing a letter calling for the Secretary of State to intervene and introduce Dáithí's Law.

Six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann appeared in a video on social media thanking the leaders of the North's five main parties for signing his letter and said that he is looking forward to meeting Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday, which will coincide with National Heart Month.

Legislation which would have seen a soft-opt-out of organ donation introduced was passed just before the Assembly collapsed last year, bringing the North into line with England, Scotland and Wales.

The law was due to come into effect this year, however is being held up due to the lack of an Executive because of to the DUP boycott of Stormont.