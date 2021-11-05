Decision by unionists to block St Patrick’s Day working group branded 'disgraceful'

CELEBRATIONS: A proposal by Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Carlin would have seen a working group set up to look at funding for St Patrick's Day festivities

SINN Féin Councillor Ryan Carlin has described a decision by unionist councillors on Lisburn and Castlereagh Council to block a working group looking at funding for St Patrick’s Day celebrations as "disgraceful".

Cllr Carlin said he is "deeply disappointed" that unionist parties blocked his proposal to set up a working group on the Council to look at funding for St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“This will rightly be seen as discrimination against a section of ratepayers at a time when hundreds of thousands of pounds have been spent on events appealing only to the Unionist community," he said.

“My proposal would have seen funding available from Lisburn and Castlereagh Council for a range of events which appeal to all sections of society."

Cllr Carlin added that some councillors laughed and sneered as one member said he would not back this proposal until 2032

"I think this is indicative of the deep disrespect held by some parties on this Council towards people who have an Irish identity," he continued.

“Sinn Féin will challenge this decision and continue working to deliver funding for St Patrick’s Day celebrations and ensure that all ratepayers in Lisburn and Castlereagh are treated equally.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have previously marked St Patrick's Day with a Mayor's Concert in the Island Art's Centre