VISITORS travelling into Belfast for this summer's Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann are being encouraged to plan ahead and make use of an extensive Park and Ride network to enjoy the eight-day festival.

With over 800,000 visitors expected to attend events across the city between Sunday 2 and Sunday 9 August, three Park and Ride sites will serve the main approach routes into Belfast, helping to keep the city moving and providing quick access to all the Fleadh has to offer.

The official sites, operated by Belfast City Council, will be located at Eikon Exhibition Centre (near the M1), Giant's Park (close to M2) and Belfast Harbour (off M3), with real-time signage in place to direct travellers upon approach.

Together, the facilities will provide secure parking just outside the city centre, with visitors completing the final part of their journey via dedicated shuttle buses into the city’s main transport hubs, just a short walk from the pedestrianised event zone.

Eikon Exhibition Centre and Belfast Harbour will offer single-day and multi-day parking options, while Giant's Park will operate as a day-parking facility only.

Parking costs £10 per vehicle, per day (plus a 10p convenience fee for online bookings).

Parking can be booked in advance, using the RingGo website or app. To book a space before you travel, access or create a RingGo account and your vehicle registration will be scanned on arrival. Full instructions are available via the Fleadh Cheoil website – fleadhcheoil.ie/travel

You can also pay on the day, using contactless payment machines only, with all spaces allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. A fully accessible free shuttle bus service, operated by Translink, will run to and from all three sites throughout the event.

Services from Eikon Exhibition Centre will drop off at Grand Central Station, with shuttle buses from both Giant's Park and Belfast Harbour arriving at Laganside Bus Station.

Shuttle services are scheduled to start early to help both commuters and visitors make the most of their day. The frequency will increase from every 15 minutes to every ten minutes during peak times.

First departures will leave at 7.30am each day, across all three sites, except for the first day of the event – Sunday 2 August – at Eikon Exhibition Centre, where the first service will start at 10am.

Once visitors arrive in Belfast city centre, they can access over 200 Fleadh events, or use the city’s public transport network to explore the city-wide fringe festival, stretching out into local venues and neighbourhoods.

All three Park and Ride sites will operate with a 24-hour security presence and designated Blue Badge parking areas will be available close to shuttle bus stops.

Shuttle buses back to each site will run at regular intervals until 2am (for Sunday 2 August), 12am (for Monday 3 to Wednesday 5 August) and 2am (for Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 August).

The Park and Ride provision forms part of a wider transport plan for the Fleadh, with the council and its partners working together to create a safe and welcoming environment for visitors.

Everyone in the city – including residents, businesses, city centre workers and visitors to the Fleadh – is encouraged to plan ahead before travelling and to leave extra time for their journey.

Visitors can check the Fleadh Cheoil website for the latest information on Park and Ride provision, shuttle bus arrangements and public transport options for getting around the city, as well as the wider region.

The Belfast City Council website has details of all planned road closures in the city centre during the Fleadh, along with support for businesses and residents while the event is on.