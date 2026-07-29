WEST Belfast artist Deirdre Mackel launches her visual arts exhibition ‘Playpens’ on Wednesday at St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road as part of Féile an Phobail’s programme of visual arts.



Her contemporary art exhibition consists of a series of paintings that are influenced by a sense of place and childhood memories, and reassembling of symbolic streetscapes of West Belfast at the height of the conflict – as seen through the eyes of a child.



Humour, symbolism and play come into the work through word play and metaphors questioning the notion of ‘playground’ by incorporating early childhood toys, vehicles and race tracks, placed alongside objects that are alien to safe play areas, such as British army Saracens.

Old 1971 Irish coins appear in the works and symbolise childhood memories of West Belfast streetscapes during internment, with the year on the coins, and lost currency.

Deirdre says: “It is so exciting for me as a local artist to be exhibiting with Feile in St Mary’s, and sharing these paintings. As an artist who lived through the conflict as a child, I feel more increasingly compelled to incorporate these poignant memories into my work."

Deirdre's exhibition begins on Wednesday 29th July at 6pm.