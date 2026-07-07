A DELIVERY driver who admitted causing the death of a 70-year-old pedestrian near the city centre has received a six-year sentence.

John Taggart (36) from Torrens Link in North Belfast was sentenced on Friday at Laganside Crown Court.

He was driving a van that struck Paul Marshall at Millfield junction in September 2024.

Mr Marshall died six days later in hospital having suffered serious injuries including a skull fracture.

Taggart had entered earlier guilty pleas to dangerous driving that caused the death of Paul Marshall and driving with excess alcohol.

On Friday, Taggart was handed a six-year sentence for both offences. He was ordered to spend three years in custody, and three years on licence. He was also disqualified from driving for seven years.

John Taggart (36)

Constable Miller-Devlin from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “On Monday, 2nd September 2024 at approximately 5.40pm, Taggart was driving a white Transit van in Belfast city centre when he struck pedestrian, 70-year-old Paul Marshall, who was standing on a traffic island.

“Our enquiries determined Taggart made a left manoeuvre at speed from the outside lane to the inside lane and then mounted the traffic island.

“Taggart was arrested at the scene after failing a preliminary breath test. He later provided a lower reading of 95 per 100ml of breath in police custody, which is almost three times over the legal limit.

“Sadly, Mr Marshall suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of this collision, and later died in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Marshall’s family as they continue to come to terms with the loss of their loved one, and the devastating consequences of this collision.”