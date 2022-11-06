Socer: Derriaghy beat Immaculata on penalties to go through to semi-final of Border Cup

NAFL Border Cup (AET)

Immaculata FC 2-2 Derriaghy CC FC

(Derriaghy win 4-3 on penalties)

IT WAS disappointment for Immaculata as they lost 4-3 on penalties to South Belfast's Derriaghy after the first 90 minutes ended on a 2-2 draw, to go on to the semi-finals of the Border Cup.

The Mac fought hard throughout the game, and appeared to have the win in hand until a surprise goal from Derriaghy man Nathan Best equalised the scoreline with twenty minutes ago, and neither team seemed to be able to muster another goal, dragging the game on until it was decided on penalties.

Mac man Padraig Adams got the initial goal in for the West Belfast outfit within the first ten minutes, scoring a brilliant goal to put them one nil up.

Derriaghy had a chance around the twenty minute mark when a free kick taken by Gareth Henderson went to Nick Beta who took a shot, but it went wide going out for a corner.

A few minutes later Derriaghy equalised with a goal flying in from Scott Dornan, but Immaculata didn't let that slow them down, with Logan Brady putting in a great close up goal to put the Mac a goal ahead, with the scoreline 2-1.

Mac had another go in the final seconds of the first half when Brady again took on a spectacular solo run, beating the defence but the shot was saved by Derriaghy 'keeper Stephen Cairnduff.

At the start of the second half Mac took another chance, with a good shot from James Haughey but it was well saved by Derriaghy's 'keeper Stephen Cairnduff.

Five minutes later Mac had another go with Logan Brady doing a quick pass to Haughey who took the shot but it hit the left hand side of the net.

At 68 minutes Mac made their first substitution, with Emmet Fallon coming off for Sean Begley.

At 70 minutes came the surprise goal, when Nathan Best worked his way his way around Mac's defence, and took a great shot, curling the ball into the back of the net to equalise the scoreline, the goal being a surprise to Mac's keeper Ruairi Murray.

The rest of the half saw chances and attempts from both sides, but none had any luck in getting through. Mac made another substitution 10 minutes before the end, with Padraig Adams coming off for Ben McCaul.

Extra time provided more of the same, with both teams having two attempts in the second half of extra time but none proved fruitful, and Mac made another substitution in the last minute, with Sean Begley coming off for Sean McGovern as it headed to penalties.

Derriaghy's first penalty was scored by Jordan Baker, and Mac's was scored by recent substitute Sean McGovern.

Derriaghy missed the second penalty, taken by goalscorer Nathan Best, and Mac got theirs in, with Michael Fisher taking the shot.

On the third, Derriaghy's Jordan Malone's went sailing in, but Mac's one, taken by James Haughey was saved by Derriaghy's 'keeper Cairnduff.

Both teams got their fourth penalties in, Derriaghy's by Scott Dornan and Mac's by Jamie Sharvin.

On the fifth and final round, Derriaghy's Brian McCarthy got his in, and the pressure now came to bear fully on Mac man Logan Brady, but the shot was saved to great disappointment to Mac's fans, and great joy to the fans of Derriaghy, who will now go on through to the semi-finals of the Border Cup.

DERRIAGHY: S Cairnduff, G Henderson, N Whitworth, J Malone (penalty), J Sharvin, N Napier, N Best (goal 70 mins), A Foster, J Baker (penalty), N Beta, S Dornan (goal 23 mins)

Subs: B McCarthy (penalty)

IMMACULATA: R Murray, P Adams (goal 9 mins), M Fisher (penalty), E Begley, B McCall (penalty), C O'Riordan, B Kennedy, G McVicker, L Brady (goal 27 mins), E Fallon, J Haughey (penalty)

Subs: S McGovern (penalty), B McCaul, S Begley