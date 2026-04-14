INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has confirmed that Translink fares will remain unchanged for a second year in a row, despite significant financial pressures across the public transport system.

The decision comes at a time when households are facing rising fuel and living costs and when public transport continues to play a vital role in helping people get to work, education and essential services.

Minister Kimmins said: “In the current context of rising fuel and oil prices, I do not believe it would be right to increase public transport fares and place further pressure on workers and families. Many people rely on buses and trains every day and keeping fares stable helps provide some certainty at a very challenging time.”

The Minister acknowledged that the decision was taken against a difficult funding backdrop: “I am fully aware of the financial pressures facing Translink and the wider public sector. This is an extremely constrained budget environment and there are no easy choices. Freezing fares for a second year has required careful consideration.”

She added: "Public transport remains a key part of our economy and our communities with growing passenger numbers showing strong demand. Holding fares at current levels supports that momentum, while recognising the very real cost pressures people are facing elsewhere. I hope this decision will make public transport an affordable commuting option especially as petrol and diesel prices continue to rise."

Minister Kimmins also stressed that she will continue to engage closely with Translink as the financial situation evolves.