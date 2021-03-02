Determination, hard work, positivity cited as key factors in schools' pandemic heroics at Blackboard Awards

EXTRA MILE: Lynette Faye announces winners of Lidl Cross-Community Award with Conor Boyle, Director of Lidl NI, Siobhan Scott of Taughmonagh and John O'Boyle (bottom) of St Paul's.

Teachers at Holy Evangelists' primary school in Twinbrook were singled out for special praise for their pandemic heroics during the Blackboard Awards on Friday past.

Des Scott, CEO of Woodvale Construction which is building a new school to replace the amalgamated St Mark's and St Luke's primary schools, said the dedication of the Colin teaching team had made a deep impression on his workers.

"Holy Evangelists’ primary school symbolises the very best of West Belfast and the Colin Community," said the Tyrone builder whose company also constructed much of the Coláiste Feirste school. "And Woodvale Construction epitomises the very best of the construction sector. So we were a great match when it came to creating a new school building for two great primary schools which have served the people of Twinbrook proudly over many decades."

He added: "At Woodvale, we have had the honour of working with teachers from right across Northern Ireland and from every sector. We know, therefore, the hard work and tireless commitment our teachers have to their pupils and to their profession. Nevertheless, the compassion, energy and determination teachers brought to tackling the pandemic took our breath away."

He said he was a personal witness to Holy Evangelists' teachers leading from the front.

From day one, teachers stepped up and led from the front.

"They have been a shining light in the Colin area in this testing time."

Holy Evangelists principal Claire Robinson accepted the accolade on behalf of all the teachers at Holy Evangelists as they come to the end of a full year of pandemic-conditions teaching. "I am blessed and honoured to be the principal of Holy Evangelists," she said. "It's been a tough year but we got there and that's down to a lot of determination, a lot of hard work and a lot of positivity. All along our aim has been to keep the morale up among our teachers, our children, our parents and the wider Colin community."

Huge congratulations to our teachers Ms McCully & Mr Kennedy, winners of the Blackboard Awards 'Outstanding Community Engagement' category - a major acknowledgement of our staff's work within & beyond the school gates. #teachingexcellence @aislingevents @InfoCcms @Ed_Authority pic.twitter.com/y3mCAJjhEr — All Saints College Belfast (@SaintsCollege) March 1, 2021

Holy Evangelists' new school is scheduled to be handed over in April.

Other Special Award winners were:

Flynn Award for Special Needs Teaching Hero of the Pandemic: Tish McCann, Principal Oakwood.

Laoch Oideachais na Paindéime/Teaching Hero of the Pandemic from a Special School sponsored by Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta: Christine Mhic Colain of Scoil na Fuiseoige in Twinbrook.

St Mary's University College Award for outstanding Community Engagement during the Pandemic: Conor Kennedy and Emma McCully of All Saints College

Congrats to Strandtown Primary School on winning the Maritime Belfast Best School Award with 7,723 votes, going the extra 100 miles to ensure pupils were educated & empowered during the pandemic.

We look forward to welcoming you back to our historic waterfront.#BlackboardAwards pic.twitter.com/QfclIYOr5l — Maritime Belfast Trust (@MaritimeBelfast) February 26, 2021

Cirdan Award for STEM Teaching Ambassador during the Pandemic: Julie Young of Boys' Model School.

Lidl Award for Cross-Community Heroes of the Pandemic: Siobhan Scott of Taughmonagh Primary School in South Belfast and John O'Boyle of St Paul's Primary School in West Belfast.

Maritime Belfast Trust for School Which Went the Extra Mile during the Pandemic: Strandtown Primary School.

You can see a full list of all the teachers recognised at the Blackboard Awards online and you can also watch back at our event virtual site.