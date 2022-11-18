New memorial garden for young people in Divis

MEMORIAL: Robert McClenaghan from Falls Residents Association is inviting families of young people who have died to join them on Saturday

YOUNG people from the Divis area are inviting the families of other young people from across Belfast who have passed away to join them on Saturday from midday in their new memorial garden.

The garden, which has been funded by Belfast City Council through the European Union’s Peace IV programme, will be dedicated to young people who have “gone too soon”.

Speaking about the memorial, Robert McClenaghan from the Falls Residents'Association said: “The theme of this project is young people who have gone too soon. “Some might have died of cancer, drug overdose or suicide. Their friends have created these murals which reflect what they have lost. TOGETHER: Young people were assisted by Falls Residents Association to create the living memorial

The idea now is to create a garden of reflection below the murals and we are inviting families to come along and plant flowers on behalf of those who they have loved and lost.

“It is a very powerful and emotional subject, but we are trying to be as open and as welcoming as possible as we want the garden to become an organic, living memorial where families can come and place flowers at their leisure.”

The murals will be unveiled during Saturday’s event, after which participants are invited to visit Raidió Fáilte for refreshments.