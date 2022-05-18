Doctors raise over £3,000 for The People's Kitchen with Clonard concert

DOCTORS and medical staff from across Ireland performed together in a special orchestra show at Clonard Monastery on Sunday evening.



Audiences were be treated to a performance of Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copeland and Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis.



The event, raised much-needed funds for North Belfast based charity The People’s Kitchen with donations totalling over £3,300 and counting.



One of the event organisers Eoghan Ferrie, who is a doctor in the Royal’s Emergency Department in Belfast, explained how the idea came about.



“The Irish Doctors Orchestra is an all-Ireland collaboration of doctors who are all classically trained musicians and this gives us all an opportunity to participate in a hobby that we all enjoy."

The @irishdoctorsorc performing tonight in @ClonardMBelfast in aid of @pk_belfast. Special thanks to @stdominicsGS for facilitating the orchestra’s rehearsals over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/lB9wwBu07l — Cathal Murphy (@CathalMurphy01) May 15, 2022

On the night, the audience listened to close to 50 musicians who were led by a professional conductor.



Catherine Megahey from The People’s Kitchen said: “Following the success of Sunday’s concert The People’s Kitchen Belfast are extremely grateful to all the talented musicians, conductor and Clonard Monastery.



“To date this concert has raised an amazing £3,283.43 and we are still receiving donations. We are blown away by people’s generosity and support.”



Speaking ahead of the concert, Paul McCusker from The People’s Kitchen thanked the musicians and Clonard Monastery.



"The rise in heat and electric costs has driven the need for the use of Foodbanks. We are seeing an unprecedented demand in the need for food parcels. As well as our foodbank, we operate an outreach service six nights per week for those who are on street sleepers,” he said.

"The money donated from this concert will be used to stock up on non-perishable food for the foodbank, sleeping bags and other essential items that will help people suffering from poverty and homelessness.

"We would like to thank all the talented musicians who have given their time and have travelled from all parts of Ireland to try and raise funds and awareness for The People’s Kitchen Belfast. We would also like to thank Clonard Monastery for facilitating this concert."