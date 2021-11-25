Doherty welcomes £85,000 road safety initiatives

SAFETY: The SDLP's Paul Doherty said that we need to take greater care when driving and look out for pedestrians, cyclists and vulnerable other road users

SDLP West Belfast Representative Paul Doherty has welcomed an announcement of £85,000 from SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon for local road safety initiatives.

The project is funded by the Department for Infrastructure’s Road Safety (Safe Travel) Grant Scheme.

Mr Doherty said: “This money delivered by SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will support a wide range of initiatives from community groups and organisations across the North.

"Since taking office, SDLP Minister Mallon has made road safety a top priority, with the introduction of 20mph speed limits at schools, road improvement schemes and support for local groups."

Paul Doherty added that it is imperative that we highlight the importance of road safety, with dozens of lives lost on our roads every year and hundreds of people injured.

"We all need to take greater care when driving and look out for pedestrians, cyclists and vulnerable other road users," he continued.

“Already this year 39 people have lost their lives on the North’s roads, that’s 39 devastated families who have lost a loved one. We must do everything we can to prevent further tragedy on our roads and this funding provided to our community groups will help spread that message.

"This funding will make a real difference in raising awareness and addressing specific concerns in areas and I’m delighted Minister Mallon has once again demonstrated her commitment to making our roads a safer place for everyone who uses them.”