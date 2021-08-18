DON’T MISS A BEAT: Travel with Translink and enjoy the colourful return of Belfast Mela

Translink is ready for you this summer as Belfast Mela, one of the city’s most-loved family festivals, returns with a fresh look and an amazing week-long programme of world music, dance, food, theatre and art, finishing with a magical Mini Mela across the city centre.



Taking place from 23-29 August, the colourful festival will be easily accessible with the help of Translink’s varied routes and services, which have seen increased cleaning and hygiene measures implemented to keep everyone safe. Customers are advised to use contactless payments, prepaid tickets or exact change when possible and asks all customers to wear a face covering while onboard and in stations.



Enjoy great value with the Metro & Glider Family Day Ticket – only £9 for unlimited day travel on any Metro or Glider service for up to two adults and four children.



Or Translink's Family & Friends ticket – only £22 for unlimited day travel on all Translink bus and train services within Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children. Family & Friends tickets are available Monday to Friday (after 09:30) and Saturdays and Sundays (anytime) and are available from the driver on the day of travel, from main bus and train stations or Glider ticket vending machines at halts. Terms & Conditions apply. Plan your journey at: www.translink.co.uk