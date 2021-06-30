Donegal Celtic break-in could cost thousands to put right

The Chairman of Donegal Celtic Sports & Social Club has expressed his disgust following an arson attack at the Suffolk Road ground.

A group of teenagers, who had broken into the club to drink, set fire to the electronic turnstiles at Donegal Celtic Park, causing thousands of pounds' worth of damage.

The attack is just one of a spate of incidents at the club in recent weeks, which have seen youths smash glass around the playing surface, vandalise floodlights, and break into the disabled toilets.

During the Christmas break, a group of teenagers broke into the spectator stand where they were reportedly planning to host an illegal rave.

@Donegal_Celtic Preseason Friendly’s confirmed:

Saturday 17th July Crumlin Utd (Away) Mill Road 2.30 ko. Saturday 24th July (Home) Ards Fc 2.30 ko. Saturday 31st July (Home) Craigavon City 2.30 ko. Final preseason Game (Home) Larne Fc Saturday 7th August 2.30 ko. 💚⚽️ — Stephen Hughes (@Stephen26728437) June 4, 2021

Commenting on the latest incident, Club Chairman Sean Barker said the brazen youths had set fire to the turnstiles while he and other officials were still at the club.

"I was standing just where you walk out onto the pitch and I saw the smoke coming from the turnstiles," he said.

"They were in it while we were here but it didn't deter them from doing it.

"There was a crowd in the day before and there was glass smashed all round the pitch. There were girls having a picnic on the pitch and the boys were having a drink and kicking a ball about. I don't know if it's the same squad, but they've wrecked the place."

He added: "Glass on a pitch is no good -– it's dangerous."

Mr Barker said the fire, which caused damage to the ground's electronic systems, could cost thousands.

"I don't know what it's going to cost because they've done the whole electrical board in," he said.

"We've put so much money into upgrading the pitch, there's new nets coming, and we're trying to get this place ready for the season starting again and they're just causing mayhem. It would break your heart. We're absolutely disgusted after the hard work we've been putting in to get it done. It's pure selfishness."

Peter Martin, who lives adjacent the club, told how he recently caught a crowd of youths stealing equipment from under the stand.

"It's not the first night I've put them out of the stand when they've been in there drinking," he said.

"They've broken seats, they're kicking doors in – all sorts."