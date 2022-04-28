Man bailed after social club stabbing

A man has been released on bail following a stabbing at the Donegal Celtic Social Club in West Belfast on Tuesday night.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man following the incident, which was reported at around 10.20pm.

A man suffered a stab wound to his forehead in an altercation at the bar.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "The victim's injuries are not believed to be serious at this stage.

"The man arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1943 of 26/04/22."