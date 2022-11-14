Tributes to Dr Éamon Phoenix who has died after short illness

PROMINENT historian Dr Éamon Phoenix has passed away at the age of 69 following a short illness.



He is survived by his wife Alice, daughter Mary-Alice, son-in-law Stuart and granddaughter Nicole.



A former student of St Mary’s Christian Brother’s Grammar School, Dr Phoenix had been working closely with the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership on a series of podcasts charting the history of the area.

Earlier this year, he appeared on the Andersonstown News’ Over The Wire Podcast to discuss the development of the Poleglass estate.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Annie Armstrong, Manager of Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Dr Éamon Phoenix.

"To us at Colin Neighbourhood Partnership Éamon was an impressive mentor. He had the patience and wisdom of a saint yet the dynamism of a gentle friend. The wisdom he shared while supporting us to establish our Heritage Project was immeasurable.

"He guided us in discovering the rich heritage of the Colin area and was extremely generous and patient with his advice and time. We are so thankful for his presence in our lives.

"He listened carefully and responded thoughtfully, he was a wealth of knowledge and support that we will never forget.

"His passing is a great loss, and we extend our sincere condolences to his widow Alice, daughter Mary-Alice and the entire family circle."

Dr Éamon Phoenix was a great of Irish history.



It was a privilege for Féile an Phobail that Éamon participated in many events over recent years, captivating audiences with his unique delivery.



Our deepest sympathy to his family at this sad time.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam pic.twitter.com/GoDvGdrPso — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) November 14, 2022

Dr Máire Braniff from Ulster University worked with Éamon on the Colin Heritage Project.

Paying her respects, she said: "Dr Éamon Phoenix’s enthusiasm and intellect as a public historian is unrivalled.

"He inspired us towards a greater understanding of our complex past. In our work with Colin Heritage Project, Éamon's curiosity and knowledge about this local history was infectious.

"We will miss him, his stories and his warmth but his legacy will continue. Sincere sympathies to his family."

Paying tribute to Dr Phoenix, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of historian Dr Éamon Phoenix today.

“Éamon was a gifted communicator who has been publishing and contributing to many valuable and important pieces of historical writing, reflection and analysis for almost four decades.

“His passion and enthusiasm for Irish history and politics brought it to life raising public awareness and interest across society for today's generation.

"His distinctive contribution to building the peace on this island was clear to all, and particularly through his regular columns in local newspapers and appearances on radio and television, and his important involvement with the decade of centenaries.

“His valuable writings and insights into our past leave a powerful legacy for future generations.

“My thoughts are with Éamon’s family, friends and colleagues in academia and in the Irish News at this sad and difficult time."

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.