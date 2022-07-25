Hundreds protest at rise in drug deaths on Belfast's streets

RALLY: Hundreds of people took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday

HUNDREDS of people have taken to the streets of Belfast in a rally calling for action over drug deaths in the city.

Fifteen people, many of them homeless, have died from overdoses since June.

The rally was organised by the People's Kitchen who said this was just the start of their actions.

"Thank you to everyone who attended todays demonstration to highlight the needs of those who are homeless and who experience an addiction or poor mental health," s spokesperson said.

15 people have died on our streets in Belfast in recent weeks.



They were someone's son, daughter, brother, sister. Their lives mattered.



Without intervention from govt, more lives will be lost.



Today, hundreds joined @pk_belfast to send a clear message that ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. pic.twitter.com/WRtns1gzIM — Paul Doherty (@PaulDohertySDLP) July 23, 2022

"It was an emotional day but we will not stop until we see change. This is just the beginning!

"We sadly are losing too many lives and we could feel the heartache from a lot of families today who have lost loved ones on the streets of Belfast.

Glad to be on the March with all those organisations and individuals today who help the homeless of Belfast. The issues connected to homelessness, include mental health, drug addiction, accommodation as well as poverty and unacceptable loss of lives. Resourcing is crucial. pic.twitter.com/Wjkeo9xFiv — Gerry Kelly (@GerryKellyMLA) July 23, 2022

"We need to see an urgent response to prevent further deaths and we have called for a night time hub to allow all services to co-ordinate and work better together and ask for additional resources to protect those must vulnerable on our streets.

"It’s time for change and the time is now, thank you also to all the teams who provide vital support to those on the streets. By standing together, we can have more impact."

Meanwhile, a candle-lit vigil has been organised at Belfast City Hall, taking place next Sunday (July 31) at 10pm.