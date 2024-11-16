Dublin councillors visit St Comgall's to learn about community regeneration

FÁILTE: Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin Donna Cooney (centre) with other Dublin councillors during their visit to St Comgall's

COUNCILLORS from Dublin have visited Belfast to learn about various regeneration community projects that are making a difference in the city.

One of the group's stops was at St Comgall's on Divis Street where the Dublin councillors met with Sinn Féin councillors Tina Black, Áine McCabe and Joe Duffy. Touring the award-winning facility they were impressed with the new life given to the old school building which had been lying derelict for several years and how it’s use as a venue, business centre and community hub has put community regeneration at the heart of its transformation.

The Dublin group consisted of councillors from a variety of political parties who were keen to take note of redevelopments in Belfast and look at how practices which have been initiated here can be replicated in Dublin.

CONNECTIONS: Gerry McConnville describing the history to the building to the Dublin councillors

Speaking during her time in West Belfast, Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Donna Cooney, said the visit had been an inspiration.

“I think it’s really positive here at St Comgall's, to see the space here and the mix of use the building has. There’s a community céilí happening behind me, there are social enterprises, other businesses as well and there’s a real sense the community here value this space and use it often.

“Everything from weddings and other events, I really like how the building has also kept the history, we have just been seeing the bullet holes still in the building from 1972 and we learned the history of the school which always had a strong history of community spirit and would be open for community events back in the day.

“We were really pleased to hear about the old Christmas fête has been brought back as well as the Hocus-Pocus Halloween event which was just on recently.

“The whole enterprise is self-financing as well which is really impressive and it’s definitely been an inspiring visit.”