Two men and a woman involved in Duncairn Gardens aggravated burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in North Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 4am, police received a report that three people, two men and a woman armed with weapons, had arrived at an address in Duncairn Gardens.

They caused damage to the front door of the property, before gaining access and attacking a resident with a hammer. All three made off in the direction of the Antrim Road.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 151 of 21/03/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.