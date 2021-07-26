Dunmurry Muslims celebrate 'best day of the year'

WEST Belfast’s Islamic community gathered last week at the Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha and the annual Hajj pilgrimage with a family garden party and barbecue.



Explaining the importance of the festival to their community, local Imam Jamal Iweida said: “This is important to us for two reasons, we celebrate the life of the prophet Abraham, peace be upon him, when he wanted to sacrifice his own son.



“We believe that he was ordered to sacrifice his own son, Ishmael, and he was going to go ahead with it. His son accepted his fate but then Allah gave him a sheep instead and he made this a tradition for Muslims.



“Our prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him, sacrificed sheep, and this is what we do to this day.



“The other celebration is for Hajj, which is our annual pilgrimage to Mecca. At this time of year Muslims travel to Mecca. Normally we would have two to three million people travelling there but this year it is limited to 60,000 people because of the pandemic. Muslims are very hurt by that and we hope that next year we can go back to worship as usual.”