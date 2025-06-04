Dunville Park playground closed after 'shameful' arson damage

KEEP OUT: The playground at Dunville Park is closed just as summer officially begins

THE playground at Dunville Park has been closed after "shameful" damage caused by a fire due to anti-social behaviour.

Scorch marks were visible on Wednesday morning on the soft surface of the children's playground area of the park after the fire was lit on Tuesday night.

Belfast City Council said the playground would be closed so emergency repair work can take place.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black said online: "The extensive damage caused will only block access to the playpark and only serve to hamper families' summer enjoyment.

"Shameful actions by a few. Agencies have been contacted including emergency services and we will update as to repairs."

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan added: "This is a fantastic asset for the community and especially local families, and the reckless actions of a few will have huge ramifications for our local park over the summer months.

"This is unwanted, senseless anti-community behaviour and we will work to get the area made safe as soon as possible."

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “We are aware of the damage caused at Dunville Park last night and unfortunately it has been necessary to close the playground until emergency repair work can take place.

“Council continues to work in partnership with the local community and statutory agencies, including the PSNI, to address anti-social behaviour and we would appeal to the public to report any incidences of anti-social behaviour or vandalism to the police, as well as our parks team.”